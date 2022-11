Not Available

Sequel/Companion to Cineastas contra magnates AKA Filmmakers vs. Tycoons Dali and his anecdote at 5th Avenue. William Wellman, Samuel Fuller, Howard Hawks and Jean Luc Godard talk about the state of cinema and what being a Filmmaker means. Ingmar Bergman on Cellulose Nitrate Film. Martin Scorsese vs. Kodak. Bigas Luna, George Sidney and Bernardo Bertolucci on colored cinema. The Berne Treaty. And much, much more...