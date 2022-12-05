Not Available

Desperate by the refusal of the film commission, Chahine wonders how he will do to find the money necessary to achieve the police comedy he has in mind. He then has the crazy idea to go find him where he is: in the trunk of a bank. Aided by his two accomplices (his producer and his cinematographer), he scripted and directed the burglary, The accomplished heist, the three accomplices, forced to live hidden in an apartment while waiting for things to settle down, will go theatrical revelations .