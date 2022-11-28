Cineclubismo na BF

Not Available

In the Baixada Fluminense, independent cultural groups started a film movement that takes the cinema to the viewer. For more than ten years, these cineclubes have played a fundamental role in the social construction of peripheral regions and open the debate for the transformation of everyday life in these cities. The documentary shows the performance of six of Baixada Fluminense's main cineclubes: Cineclube Mate with Angu, from Caxias; Cineclube Getúlio hole, from Nova Iguaçu; Cineclube Donana, by Belford Roxo; Cineclube Cinema of Guerrilla, of São João de Meriti; Cinux Xuxu with Xis, from Austin; and Feminist Faction Cineclube, from Caxias. The movie clubs take the movies to the squares, bars, schools and wherever else you have room to display. To promote cineclubes is to preserve the possibility of meeting, identifying with others and the pleasure of sharing and motivating people.