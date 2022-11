Not Available

The only sound version. It begins with a sync-sound version (#5) shot on the grounds of Little Trinity Church as a TV commercial, with John talking to the viewer about his upcoming show at The Funnel Experimental Film Theatre in Toronto. It ends with version #4 with John's friend, dancer Judith Miller, joining the dance in Bickford Park, and which was shot on silent film, then sound-striped and post-dubbed with out-take sounds from version #5.