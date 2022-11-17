Cinegiornale libero di Roma n°1

Not Available

Composed of eight short films, this film is the first "action" of the Roman collective of Cinegiornali Liberi : a counter-information and cinema project "di tanti per tanti" promoted by Cesare Zavattini in 1968. Extract from Bulletin n ° 1 of Cinegiornali Liberi : "Proposals, protests, denunciations, interrogations, accusations, defenses, Vietnam, God, heart transplants, art, drugs, cowardice, classes, the moon, peace, peace war. Such may be the elements of the Cinegiornali Liberi . Cries or speeches? Messages of one, five, or ten minutes? In color or in black and white? [...] Well, you have to experience everything."