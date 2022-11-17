Cinegiornale libero di Roma n°XYZ

Not Available

Rome, Saint Peter's square. Elio Petri interviews Daniel Cohn-Bendit. The choice of the place is not without consequence: almost immediately, the two men are interrupted by the police and forced to move away from the place. A few meters further, via de la Conciliazione, Petri and Cohn-Bendit resume their speech on the political situation in France, on the relationship between the revolutionary movement and the political parties of the historic left as well as on the role of cinema in such a context. While the dialogue continues, the curious camera films passersby who stop to listen.