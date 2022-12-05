Cinema Bandi

Not Available

When a shared-auto driver finds an expensive camera in the back seat of his rickshaw, he comes up with a ridiculously ambitious plan to gather the village and make a film by themselves — a ticket to get their drought-hit village out of its dreary conditions. Of course, no one knows anything remotely about making a film. But they have vast experience in watching films, their wits, and various ways of ‘jugaad’. How hard can it be!? Thus begins a hilarious journey of highs and lows as they make their innocent, amateur film.