Cinéma Casino

Not Available

CINEMA CASINO is a film that looks at the aesthetics of traditional and pop dance forms experienced by young generations living on La Réunion, a French overseas department in the Indian Ocean. Concentrating on the expression of bodies in movement, the piece frames cultural manifestations historically linked to anti-colonial resistance alongside contemporary trends aligned with a consumer-based industry embraced by emerging economies today. The registered dance sessions involve individuals and groups that perform in a staged event at "Le Casino", a cinema and theatre hall built in the 30's that also served for meetings of the worker's union of the city's port.