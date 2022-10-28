Cinema Chupista Maava

Not Available

Kaththi (played by Raj Tharun) is a happy-go-lucky boy, who enjoys life with his friends. But, his father always scolds him as he fails Intermediate two times. One day, he falls in love with Parineeti (played by Avika Gor), who is the daughter of Somnath Chaterjee (played by Rao Ramesh). With his tricks and techniques, Kaththi makes Parineeti to fall in love with him. The twist in the tale rises when Somnath Chaterjee comes to know about their relationship. In order to get marry with his daughter, Somanath keeps a challenge for Kaththi and he promises that he will give his daughter to him, if he passes the test. What is the challenge given by Somanth Chaterjee? What did Kaththi do for his love? What is the twist in the story forms the rest of the story.