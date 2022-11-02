Cinema Hong Kong: Kung Fu

Not Available

Featuring clips of legendary martial-arts movies including Lau Ka Leung's "Heroes Two" and "The 36th Chamber of Shaolin", Jackie Chan's "Drunken Master", Jet Li's "Once Upon A Time In China" and Chang Cheh's "The Five Venoms". The series traces back to the early heydays of martial-arts movies on screen. Interviews with Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Sammo Hung, Lau Ka Leung and Gordon Lau Ka Fai depict the development of Kung Fu films.