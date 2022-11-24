Not Available

Four friends Satya an aspiring director, Basava Patil a budding Music Director, Aadarsh a camera man and Vishwa an aspiring actor come together to make a film. A famous dancer Devayani, a girl next door Pallavi, Savita Lakshmi an ex producer's daughter and a unknown girl are love interests of the four boys. A thrilling off the camera story of four friends who want to make it big in the Kannada film industry. Directed by Gaurish Akki a veteran TV film journalist, the film revolves around a story of friendship, sacrifices and love for cinema. A total entertainer, will the four friends make it big or will they be lost in the ocean of the film world? What will they lose and what will they gain? Will they meet their dream 'Cinema My Darling' and how?