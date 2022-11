Not Available

Both macabre and lyrical, these five experimental short films focus on the darkness and decay of death. Taking their cue from the work of experimental pioneers such as Andy Warhol, these visual meditations explore the limits of avant-garde filmmaking. "Adoration" links love and cannibalism; "Pig" examines the mind of killer; and "Le Poem" melds an autopsy with an Arthur Rimbaud poem. Other entries include "Hollywood Babylon" and "Dislandia."