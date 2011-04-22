In 1973, the Loud family became a television sensation of a new kind. It was long before a metal rock star showed his eccentric family on the small screen and decades before housewives had screaming matches with each other on camera in public. CINEMA VERITE tells the behind-the-scenes story of the groundbreaking documentary "An American Family," which chronicled the lives of the Louds in the early 1970s and catapulted the Santa Barbara family to notoriety while creating a new television genre: the reality TV series.
|Diane Lane
|Pat Loud
|James Gandolfini
|Craig Gilbert
|Thomas Dekker
|Lance Cloud
|Kaitlyn Dever
|Michelle Loud
|Johnny Simmons
|Kevin Loud
|Kathleen Quinlan
|Mary
