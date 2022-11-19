Cinema16: European Short Films

Not Available

From the fascinating early works of some of Europe's greatest directors to award-winning films from its most exciting new filmmakers. With over three and a half hours of films CINEMA16 is essential viewing for anyone with an interest in the moving image. All of the films are accompanied by audio commentaries (in English), almost always by the directors themselves. This collection includes work by Jean-Luc Godard (Bout De Souffle), Tom Tykwer (Run Lola Run, Perfume), Krzysztof Kieslowski (The Three Colours Trilogy) And Patrice Leconte (The Hairdresser's Husband) and many others.