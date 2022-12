Not Available

Two related videotapes in which Gehr articulates formal connections between organic and geometrical forms, CF1 and 2 adopt the thaumatope structure characteristic of certain other Gehr's videotapes (Before the Olympics, The Morse Code Operator), rapidly flipping between two separate images. Here, several series of trees (some bare, others with sparse foliage) alternate with the entryways of buildings, arches and shafts lining up with flickering, imperfect registration.