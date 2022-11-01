Cinematic Titanic: Doomsday Machine

Not Available

American spies discover the Chinese have built a weapon capable of destroying planet Earth, a "doomsday machine" if you will, and that they plan to use it within a matter of days. Immediately, Project Astra, a manned U.S. space mission to Venus, is taken over by the military and half of its all-male crew is replaced by women just hours before launch. The reason for this becomes apparent when, shortly after Astra leaves Earth's orbit, said planet is completely destroyed (in a cataclysm of stock footage). Will the crew of the Astra make it safely to Venus? Will the human race survive? Will you wish it didn't once you've seen this movie? Not when you watch with Cinematic Titanic! The riff light is on as they go head-to-head with this 1972 non-classic.