The theme of the film is tribute to the single screen cinema halls that are rapidly becoming rare in India. Pranabendu Das is a retired film exhibitor from a small-town in West Bengal. He owns a movie theatre 'Kamalini' named after his separated wife. With the advancement of technology and the arrival of the digital medium, this man was compelled to let go of his theatre which projected films only on celluloid. Prakash is unperturbed by his father, Pranab's condition. He is an opportunist, who would never give morality a chance while making himself an established businessman. He sells pirated DVDs of feature films in the town. This is a father-son relationship tale weaved through the beautiful backdrop of cinema. Pranab has always maintained himself as a true Cinemawala, whereas, Prakash is also spreading films among the people, but in a way not so acceptable to his father.