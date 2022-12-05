Cinephilia Now: Part 1 – Secrets Within Walls

Not Available

When filmmaker/essayist Sasaki Yusuke accepted a job offer in the city of Tottori, the first thing he wanted to know was how many cinemas there were. The answer was depressing: just one. But when Sasaki started to explore his new home, gallivanting through its streets and alleys, he found traces of a plentiful culture of alternative screening venues. The founder of Tottori’s oldest cinema club is still organising projections; another elderly gentleman discovered the political importance of documentary films decades ago and has shared it ever since with his audiences; a curator at the city’s toy museum thought that showing animation films might deepen people’s appreciation of their exhibition. Where two or three gather in its name, there is cinema. In its emphasis on ordinary people and the social value of film screenings, Cinephilia Now is unlike any other current documentary on the love for cinema.