Subjective camera tribute to Beckett and Keaton. A sequence of images edited on camera with a posteriori sound intervention. Cinescape opens windows through the bars. Its title invites the viewer to let go, be taken away by the lens-shot. A double move in which a shot makes the world its prey and releases it again in the projection: a game of light and shadow. Cinescape is an invented compound word Cine (cinema) + escape. At the same time, phonetically it sounds exactly the same as “sin escape”, which means no or without escape. Sound intervention: ROM (Roberto Etcheverry & Omar Grandoso).