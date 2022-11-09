Not Available

Cinq jours à New York - La gay pride sur les rives de l\'Hudson

    On June 28th, 1969, the New York Police Department conducted a raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village. To the surprise of the policemen, the partying bar patrons decided to defend themselves and fought back. Today, this incident is celebrated in a series of colourful and flamboyant parties in cities all over the world. Everywhere, people are remembering the pioneers of the gay and lesbian movement 45 years ago. Five Days in New York takes viewers back to the origins of the gay pride movement in New York City.

