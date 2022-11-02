Cinta 200 Ela

Not Available

Yazid and Yati are best friends since childhood. As adults they equally served as a caddy at the Golf Club of smaller and less well known. Privately Yati actually had feelings of love for Yazid. In seconds Yati willing to express his feelings on Yazid , suddenly appeared Nor, a son of Dato ' a wealthy owner of a Golf Club in Kuala Lumpur . One day Nor Yazid and his father was invited to become amateur golfers in their club . Yazid could not refuse the invitation because Nor beauty captivated him and become a professional golfer is a dream. Then play a bigger club in Kuala Lumpur is a golden opportunity for Yazid. Yati was not willing to see the migration Yazid there alone , and he strives to be chosen there. The fact Yazid also require him to Kuala Lumpur Yati as Yati was the inspiration for this . In Kuala Lumpur , Yazid living with Amri , a caddy who was initially considered a freak Yazid .