Cinta 24 Karat

Not Available

Shana, a-19-year-old, has 24-carat diamond implants in her teeth. She lives with her cousin, Vantje, while studying in Sydney. Vantje feels that he has to find Shana her perfect partner. So he pairs her off to Jacky. They get along well, but then Jacky has to go back to Jakarta, so they start to miss each other. It turns out that Jacky's return to Jakarta is prompted by his brother's illness. So he has to work to earn money to cover the medical expenses. Shana then sells her diamond teeth to cover for Jacky's brother’s surgery.