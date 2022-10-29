Cinta Beruang

Not Available

Nabil Raja Lawak is back again for another comedy film since his last movie "Lu Pikirlah de Movie" in 2010. Also joining him is Jue Aziz, Tauke Jambu and more in this story of comedic adventures by Grand Brilliance that brought you movies like "Klip 3GP", "Songlap", and also "Ngorat". Love bears tells capital Kuala Lumpur digemparkan news bear cage surveillance apart from the two guards Zoo Negara, Nabu and his friend. To save the situation, Nabu makes the action that goes beyond the bounds of reason namely a bear wearing a parachute to save kerjayanya by pretending to be a bear. Tactics become if not a State Zoo workers will squeeze the absence of a bear. However, apply if the conflict is assigned Nabu looking for the missing bear, at the same time, he is forced to impersonate the animal.