Cinta Brontosaurus

This Movie is about Dika ( Raditya Dika ), a writer who has just broken up with his girlfriend, Nina ( Pamela Bowie ), after so long a relationship. Since it's a broken heart, he believes that love can be expired and ends Meanwhile, Kosasih (Salah Solihun), agent writing Dika, he is trying to convince Dika that there is true love, like Kosasih who believe in the love of his wife,Wanda ( Tyas Mirasih ). The effort, bringing Dika into some introductions. However, love can come at any time. Like when Dika met Jessica ( Eriska Rein ), a girl who has the same mindset strangely with Dika. Dika is getting close to Jessica, the more he thought, what love can really expire?