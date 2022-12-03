Cinta di Balik Noda

Not Available

Rafli, Atika, and Saskia are three friends struggling to develop a music career in Jakarta. They later find a producer who manages to make them famous. Rafli and Atika are also involved in a love relationship. Meanwhile, Saskia, who is in love with Rafli, feels left out. So she decides to leave the group and tries to struggle as a soloist. In her frustration, Saskia gives her love to Eros, a drug addict, who sells Saskia to wealthy men. Saskia also becomes a drug addict. Learning of Saskia’s fate, Rafli and Atika are devastated. Atika gives up Rafli to love and look after Saskia. Rafli accepts Atika’s decision, even though it is also a major sacrifice for Atika.