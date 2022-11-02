Cinta Fotokopi

Not Available

Growing up in a broken family and hurt by the men in her life, Zurina (Zarina AF2) swore that she would get even with all the men in the world. Thus, she uses her beauty to seduce men and break their hearts. Khairul (Khai AF1) on the other hand has been in love with Zurina since high school. He woos Zurina only to be heart-broken by her, as she doesn’t show up on their wedding day. Now, Zurina has reappeared to beg his forgiveness, but will Khairul forgive her and accept her again?