Cinta Kembar

The major success achieved by dangdut musician, Rhoma Irama, makes his siblings, Deddy and Herry, want to follow their brother’s footsteps. Coincidentally, the two brothers have twin girlfriends, Ela and Eli. The love of the two couples is so deep that when the parents of Ela and Eli want to match one of the twins to another man, they refuse. For Deddy, the challenge does not only come from Eli’s parents, but also from someone attracted to Eli. It hurts Deddy to witness Herry holding the hand of his girlfriend, Eli. Then Rhoma steps in to resolve the problem of his brothers.