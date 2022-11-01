Cinta Kita

Not Available

Since her love was destroted by Remy, Tifa vowed not to trust man anymore. She was disappointed when Remy whom she trusted played second fiddle. Tifa changed her image from being lady-like by not trying herself as a 'tomboy' the leading character in the novel she once read. Even then, Tifa could not help falling in love with Arman, the writer of the novel. Her chance ,eeting with Armat at a hotel, soften Tifa's heart. However, Tifa had to stick to her principle "not to fall in love again". Their relationship become more intimate. Arman tries to change Tifa's character back to her old self though it was very tough task for Tifa was a stubborn girl. Remy's sudden return with the intention of making a mend to his relationship with Tifa clouded the situation.