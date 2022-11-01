Cinta Kolestrol

Not Available

Haji Zaini and Dato' Osman, two family friends, have promised an arranged marriage between their two children, Fazira and Yusry, when they were still very little. Twenty years later, Yusry returns home from England as a handsome and educated young man. After not seeing each other for seven years, Yusry is appalled to find her childhood sweetheart (and future wife) as an overweight and introvert young woman. Deeming Fazira as not being up to his taste and standards, he rejects and humiliates Fazira in public. A year later, a beautiful model, Erra, turns up and captivates Yusry's heart, but all his attempts to befriend the model are shunned and pushed away.