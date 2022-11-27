Cinta Segi Tiga

Not Available

Rhoma is a successful musician, while his elder brother, Dendy, is a successful engineer. Then Rhoma starts a relationship with Rika, the daughter of Alwi, who is the best friend of Rhoma’s father, Hadi. One day, Hadi comes to ask Alwi for Rika’s hand in marriage. Rika mistakenly thinks that proposal comes from Rhoma, but it is Dendy who is proposing. Rhoma, who is currently having a show out of town, is very happy to hear about his brother’s engagement. He decides to rush home, even when his contract with the show has not yet completed. But Rhoma gets into an accident and loses his sight. So when he meets Rika, who has changed her name to Mira, he does not recognise her, not even from her voice. When Rhoma is recovering at the end of his treatment, Rika runs away. When she crosses the street, she is hit by a car and dies. Rhoma is there to witness it all.