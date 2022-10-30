Cinta Yang Satu

Not Available

Wira (Zul Huzaimi) frequents the same cafe at breakfast every day. Jamilah (Siti Elizad), who is a waitress at the cafe, is slowly falling in love with him even though she is aware that Wira is engaged. When Wira fails to notice her, she decides to change the way she looks - from naive and innocent to something more upbeat and spunky. Things begin to change when the new look and a near-accident finds them falling for each other. Everything looks to be a bed of roses until Zulaikha (Sharifah Sofea), Wira's fiancee, decides to surprise her husband-to-be at the office, where she finds Jamilah in his arms.