Cintaku Selamanya

Wisnu (Hardi Fadhillah) is a student with a duty to make a documentary film-themed casual sex. The main source, of course, is his friend accomplished in terms of sex, namely Askar (Mike Muliadro) and Mario (Tody). Askar found his future wife to be a virgin, this is contrary to his habit of changing girlfriends and now, Askar a relationship with a model named Wendy (Marissa Nasution). While Mario who also frequently have sex with her boyfriend, Manda (Ratu Felisha) of the same opinion and has always supported Vishnu to have sex at his age who has reached 23 years.