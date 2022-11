Not Available

Rahmi finally meets Nimo - the man of her dreams, in her school. Rahmi was then determined to get to know Nimo, from high school until college, but it never worked. Rahmi decides that Nimo is now a chapter of her past. But when just as Rahmi and her family are planning her engagement to Raka, Nimo shows up and this time he asks Rahmi to have a serious relationship with him. In the past, Nimo actually had a feeling for Rahmi too.