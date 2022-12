Not Available

Since 1926 the Philadelphia Toboggan Company #36, (PTC 36) also known as the Seabreeze Carousel, has occupied a place in the hearts and minds of children of all ages who visit Seabreeze Amusement Park. In March of 1994, a tragic fire took the beloved carousel from this Rochester, NY community. This is the story of the aftermath and the determination of the owners of Seabreeze Amusement Park to build a new carousel in the grand tradition of PTC 36