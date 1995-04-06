1995

Circle of Friends

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Romance

Release Date

April 6th, 1995

Studio

The Rank Organisation

'Circle Of Friends' is set in 1950's Ireland. The movie focuses on Benny Hogan and her best friend, Eve Malone. The story centers around Benny and Eve as they enter student life at University College, Dublin. Here Benny and Eve reunite with their childhood friend, the ice-cool Nan Mahon, the 'college belle'. They also encounter the handsome and charming Jack Foley, whom Benny quickly falls for.

Cast

Minnie DriverBernadette 'Benny' Hogan
Saffron BurrowsNan Mahon
Alan CummingSean Walsh
Colin FirthSimon Westward
Aidan GillenAidan Lynch
John KavanaghBrian Mahon

