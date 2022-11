Not Available

During a routine patrol along winding forest road, Sheriff Dan comes across a young woman, disheveled and confused. After following her into the woods, Dan is attacked and killed by strange beings. With their chief suddenly missing, the rest of the rural sheriffs head out to search for him. They find themselves trapped in a supernatural world. Their only chance of escape is to fight their way out. Or can they be saved by Maddie, a little girl the Dark Fae stole sixty years ago.