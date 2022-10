Not Available

Circle The Wagen is a feature-length buddy/road-trip/docu-dramedy that follows Dave, an idealistic adventurer and automotive ne'er-do-well, and his convivial co-pilot Charlie on their journey down Route 66 in a baby blue 1972 VW bus. Through mishaps and murals, gasoline baths and breakdowns the two discover a teeming underground of vintage VW diehards willing to help save "The Croc" from the scrap heap and rally her beleaguered owner on to California.