Circleen - City Mouse

Not Available

She's back - the lovable little elf who sleeps in a matchbox on the artist's desk: and of course her playmates, too, the comical mouse couple Fredrik and Ingolf. The trio are moving into the city. It's a mjor step for Circleen and the mice, and one which has its pros and cons. The city is a dangerous place, but it also has cute, amusing, cheeky playmates such as Sidse, whose family boasts a pirate, and Hassan's family, who introduce food-loving Ingolf to feta cheese and belly-dancing.