Circleen the elf girl and her comical mouse pals, Ingolf and Frederik, live under the geraniums on an artist's balcony. Their idyllic lives are interrupted when they meet the myopic Cindermouse, whose grumpy dad refuses to hold her birthday and instead locks her up in a box. Short, plump, cheese-loving Ingolf is forced to act and to show that he is a real hero.