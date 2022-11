Not Available

Music by Morton Subotnik. "A computer-generated abstract film produced by the world-famous sculptress, with original music by a leading contemporary composer. Circles revolve in, around, and through each other, float off like loosened coils, and evolve into whirling spheres. The pale colors of the circles multiply into brilliant hues against a stark musical accompaniment which evokes the sounds of endlessly bouncing springs." – The Booklist