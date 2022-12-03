Circumstances 2: The Chase

Not Available

Keyshawn Watson and T.A. Smith were living a life on a rail of razor blades. With targets on their backs from gangsters in the gritty streets of Milwaukee to crafty personnel at the F.B.I., demise or a lifetime in federal prison seemed to be the only conceivable outcome. However, the assistance of Li Chan; an agent with the bureau gone bad; granted them the advantage needed to level the playing field. All appears to be well, until a series of brutal murders aggravates some of the city's top officials. In turn, pressure is applied on the F.B.I. to conclude its field work and bring them to justice. At the same time Chan's partner, Greg Daley, discovers her unethical dealings with Keyshawn and decides to embark on a scheme of taking matters into his own hands. Then suddenly - within the blink of an eye, the pursuit of money transforms into a frantic chase to preserve their life and liberty.