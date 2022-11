Not Available

Circus Summarum is a musical magical circus show for the whole family. Here are beautiful songs, hazardous air numbers, poetry, crazy clown numbers and fun surprises. Meet all the friends from DR Ramasjang - Bamse, Bruno, Hr. Skæg, Motor Mille, Kristian from Ramasjang Mysteriet and Rosa from Rouladegade. The show is filled with dancing and music provided by beautiful dancers and a real circus orchestra consisting of DR Big Band.