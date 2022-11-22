Not Available

Live from the Smoky Mountain Palace in Pigeon Forge, TN Now in its fourth season, Cirque de Chine continues to mesmerize audiences with strength, skill, grace, romance, and illusion! It is fantasy, danger, and playful all in one! Cirque de Chine presents the best acrobatic troops from China in a fast-paced and, at times breathtaking show. High-flying action, ballet inspired performances, and five flying motorcyclists in a 26-foot steel ball represent a few of the many different acts you will see on this incredible DVD.