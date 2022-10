Not Available

Cirque du Soleil presents A thrilling ride through Kooza, a captivating documentary that looks at the creative process of Kooza, the latest and critically acclaimed touring show from Cirque du Soleil. Embark on a journey that starts at the humble beginnings of some of Cirque's creative pioneers as they share their personal voyage - and a few revealing anecdotes - that highlight the multiple stages of the creation of a live show.