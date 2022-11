Not Available

With our fieriness and our youthfulness, we wanted to reinvent the circus. The appeal of the circus has always been magical. But, Cirque du Soleil has redefined the meaning of the word and has taken it up a level - performance art without boundaries, ballet without gravity. And their intoxicating mixture of costume, music, stage design and showmanship has dazzled millions. Emmy award winning Cirque du Soleil: Cirque Reinvente !