Not Available

Since 1993, Cirque du Soleil has produced seven original, permanent shows in Las Vegas, creating a garden of delights that has transformed the very nature of entertainment in this desert oasis. Cirque du Soleil: Flowers in the Desert presents mesmerizing performances, recorded in High Definition, of Mystère™, "O™", KÀ™, LOVE™, and their latest production, Viva ELVIS™, as well as sneak peeks of Zumanity™ and CRISS ANGEL® Believe™. Now the artistic universe of Cirque du Soleil is captured in a two-hour performance special, Cirque du Soleil: Flowers in the Desert, an extraordinary entertainment experience that is part of special programming premiering on PBS, check your local station for dates and times.