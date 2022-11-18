Cirque du Soleil: KÀ Extreme

Not Available

The Story of the creation of KÀ - An Epic Journey! Cirque du Soleil presents KÀ, its new epic tale, an unprecedented theatrical production now playing at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. See what lies behind this theatrical adventure by plunging into KÀ Extreme! The documentary explores the journey of a remarkable production by following the show's evolution from early rehearsals through to its first public performance. KÀ Extreme exposes the unique creative process and demonstrates how a team of creators managed to turn inspiration into reality!