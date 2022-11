2008

This fascinating reality program exposes the ups and downs of a group of Cirque du Soleil performers as they put together "Zumanity," a new, highly erotic show in Las Vegas. Filmed over two years, Lovesick follows the diverse group of artists -- coy Cuban stripper Alex, feisty New York drag queen Joey, stylish British dancer Laetitia and debutante princess Jonel -- along with Creation Director Andrew and Spymonkey, the outrageous clown quartet.