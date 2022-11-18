Cirque du Soleil: Nouvelle Expérience

Not Available

The brilliant artistry of Cirque du Soleil has transformed the circus into an exciting, novel performance experience. Nouvelle Expérience celebrates the magic of their innovative techniques and the genius of one of the most visionary groups of artists in the world. Included in the show that toured for 19 months in 1990-1991, performing to over 1.3 million people: Contortion, Korean Plank, Solo Trapeze, Tightrope, Aerial Straps, Acrobatics, Trapeze, Juggling, Clown, Russian Bar, Trampoline and Balancing on Chairs.