Cirque du Soleil: O

After nearly 20 years in the legendary Bellagio in Las Vegas with millions of viewers, the most successful show of the Cirque du Soleil is finally filmed and put on television with the world premiere on ARTE. A stage with over 5,000 cubic feet of water from the Bellagio Lake, where 150 technicians ensure the smooth running of the show, and 77 extraordinary athletes who celebrate a unique feast of theater and circus above and below water - these are the ingredients that have fascinated audiences for almost 10,000 performances. "O" is a constantly changing world in 13 tableaux of joy, wonder, excitement, fear and sadness. The show shifts the boundaries of the interplay of acrobatics, music, theater and dance, because "O" is more complex than any other circus production with its performers in such diverse disciplines as water jumping, gymnastics, synchronized swimming, trapeze, acrobatics, dramatic play, music and dance - an unforgettable rendezvous for all spectators.